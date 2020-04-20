UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Cricket Tour Of Sri Lanka Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:03 PM

South Africa's cricket tour of Sri Lanka postponed

South Africa's planned tour of Sri Lanka in June has been postponed, the controlling bodies of the two countries announced on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :South Africa's planned tour of Sri Lanka in June has been postponed, the controlling bodies of the two countries announced on Monday.

The visitors were due to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. The one-day games would have been South Africa's first fixtures in the International Cricket Council's new one-day league.

Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Jacques Faul cited health concerns and the fact that the South African players would have been unable to prepare properly because of the country's coronavirus lockdown as the main reasons for the postponement.

"It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows," said Faul.

"It would have been a particularly important tour for us with the three ODIs counting for the new ICC one-day league and the T20 programme being part of our preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia later this year."Faul said it was "very frustrating for the players who want to build on the good form they showed at the back end of our home summer against Australia".

South Africa finished an otherwise undistinguished season with a 3-0 one-day series win against Australia.

Related Topics

Africa Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Sri Lanka South Africa June Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chitral reported first positive case of coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Steps to be utilised for achieving wheat purchasin ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel's Video Conference With Ukrainian Prime Min ..

3 minutes ago

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equitie ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri s ..

4 minutes ago

Fake saint among 2 murdered in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.