UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's 'ecstatic' Coetzee Collects Portugal Masters Title

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

South Africa's 'ecstatic' Coetzee collects Portugal Masters title

Vilamoura, Portugal, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :George Coetzee kept his nerve in the final round of the Portugal Masters on Sunday to secure a fifth European Tour title after holding off the chasing pack by two strokes.

The South African, the overnight leader in Vilamoura, shot a spotless closing 66 including five birdies to finish 16 under par.

Laurie Canter was second with Tommy Fleetwood another shot back in a share of third place alongside Joakim Lagergren.

"I'm ecstatic," Coetzee said. "It's the work me and my psychologist have been doing and it's nice to see it pay off." Fleetwood, US Open runner-up in 2018, was pleased with his final-round 64 going into next weekend's second major of the season at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York.

"I'm very, very happy with how I played and it's nice to put yourself in contention and have to hit shots like I did on 17 and 18 down the stretch," Fleetwood said.

"I was nowhere near for a few weeks in America and it's so hard to take a step back when you're playing tournaments because you always have a round of golf to play."Masahiro Kawamura of Japan took fifth place after his challenge fizzled out following back-to-back bogeys on holes six and seven after three early birdies.

Related Topics

Nice George New York Portugal Japan Sunday 2018 Share US Open

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

27 minutes ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign U ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $5 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.