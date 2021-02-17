Former South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis announced Wednesday he had retired from Test cricket with immediate effec

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Former South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis announced Wednesday he had retired from Test cricket with immediate effect.

Du Plessis, 36, said in a statement on his Instagram account that he would continue to be available for one-day and Twenty20 internationals.

"The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be," he said.

Du Plessis captained South Africa in 36 of his 69 Test matches, winning 18 and losing 15.