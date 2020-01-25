UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Fast Bowler Nortje Halts England Progress

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 04:38 PM

South Africa's fast bowler Nortje halts England progress

England captain Joe Root and rising star Ollie Pope shared a free-scoring century partnership before fast bowler Anrich Nortje hit back for South Africa on the second day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :England captain Joe Root and rising star Ollie Pope shared a free-scoring century partnership before fast bowler Anrich Nortje hit back for South Africa on the second day of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

England, holding an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the series, were 300 for seven at lunch.

The first hour belonged to Root and Pope as they added 66 runs to England's overnight total of 192 for four. It made their partnership worth 101, with the 22-year-old Pope in particularly good form as he made a fluent 56, his third fifty-plus score in four innings.

But mid-morning drinks brought an immediate change, with Pope chopping the first ball after the short break onto his stumps as he tried to withdraw his bat from a fast delivery by Nortje, ending an exhilarating 78-ball innings which included eight fours.

Root was dropped by Faf du Plessis at slip in Nortje's next over but fell to a catch by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in Nortje's following over. Root made 59 off 108 balls.

Sam Curran was caught behind first ball to give Nortje his fourth wicket of the innings.

It was the last delivery of the seventh over of a spell by Nortje and he was given one more over but was unable to complete a hat-trick. Nortje had figures of four for 93 at lunch.

Related Topics

Century Lead South Africa National University From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.