Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :South Africa's star winger Cheslin Kolbe has been ruled out of Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales with an injury -- the only change from the Springbok side that beat Japan.

Kolbe hobbled off with an ankle injury in South Africa's 49-3 pool win against Italy and was far from his electric best against Japan in the quarter-finals.