South Africa's Kolbe Out Injured For World Cup Semi Against Wales

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

South Africa's Kolbe out injured for World Cup semi against Wales

South Africa's star winger Cheslin Kolbe has been ruled out of Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales with an injury -- the only change from the Springbok side that beat Japan

Kolbe hobbled off with an ankle injury in South Africa's 49-3 pool win against Italy and was far from his electric best against Japan in the quarter-finals.

Kolbe hobbled off with an ankle injury in South Africa's 49-3 pool win against Italy and was far from his electric best against Japan in the quarter-finals.

