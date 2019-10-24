UrduPoint.com
South Africa's Kolbe Out Injured For World Cup Semi Against Wales

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

South Africa's Kolbe out injured for World Cup semi against Wales

South Africa's star winger Cheslin Kolbe was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales with an ankle injury on Thursday, forcing the Springboks to replace him for Sunday's game

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :South Africa's star winger Cheslin Kolbe was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales with an ankle injury on Thursday, forcing the Springboks to replace him for Sunday's game.

Kolbe hobbled off after twisting an ankle in South Africa's 49-3 pool win against Italy and was far from his electric best against Japan in the quarter-finals, where he looked in discomfort again.

S'Busiso Nkosi replaces Kolbe on the right, with flyer Makazole Mapimpi, who is the tournament's joint top try-scorer with five so far, on the other wing.

Coach Rassie Erasmus again put six forwards on the bench, suggesting the Springboks will continue their strategy of dragging opposition teams into an arm-wrestle up front.

South Africa produced a performance of overwhelming forward dominance against Japan, outplaying the hosts in the set-piece and driving them back powerfully in defence for their 26-3 win.

The Springboks enjoy an unbeaten record against Wales in World Cup matches but they have always been cliffhangers.

They beat the Welsh 17-16 in a pool match in 2011 and then edged a quarter-final in 2015, running out 23-19 winners.

In the 2015 match, it was Fourie du Preez who broke Welsh hearts with a 75th-minute try after Wales had led going into the final 10 minutes.

Fly-half Handre Pollard kicked five penalties and a drop-goal for the Boks, while Dan Biggar, also the current number 10 for Wales, scored 14 points and produced a try assist for Gareth Davies.

The Springboks have won 28 of the 35 games the two sides have played since their inaugural match in 1906, Wales winning just six, with one draw.

But Wales have had the better of recent encounters, winning five of the last six.

Wales coach Warren Gatland was scheduled to name his team on Friday.

