South Africa's Leading Wicket-taker Dale Steyn Retires From Test Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:21 PM

South Africa's leading wicket-taker Dale Steyn retires from Test cricket

South Africa's leading wicket-taker Dale Steyn has retired from Test cricket to prolong his playing career

Cape Town (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) South Africa's leading wicket-taker Dale Steyn has retired from Test cricket to prolong his playing career.The 36-year-old fast bowler, who was forced out of the World Cup this summer by a shoulder injury, made his Test debut in 2004 and took 439 wickets.Dale Steyn played 93 Tests for South Africa and had a bowling average of 22.95Steyn is eighth in the all-time Test bowling list and took 26 five-wicket hauls, with a best of 7-51.He will continue to be available for one-day and T20 internationals.

"It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all," he said."Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much," he added."In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game.

It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally.""I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport."

