Open Menu

South Africa's Markram Scores Fastest World Cup Century

Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2023 | 06:09 PM

South Africa's Markram scores fastest World Cup century

South Africa's Aiden Markram on Saturday smashed the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) South Africa's Aiden Markram on Saturday smashed the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.

Markram beat the old record of 50 deliveries it took Ireland's Kevin O'Brien to score a hundred against England at Bengaluru at the 2011 World Cup.

Markram hit 14 fours and three sixes in his record-setting blitz.

The 28-year-old was eventually dismissed for 106 as South Africa sailed past the 400-run mark.

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

dj/ea

Related Topics

Century World Same Van Ireland South Africa

Recent Stories

Wales to start with Costelow after Anscombe ruled ..

Wales to start with Costelow after Anscombe ruled out

16 minutes ago
 Kabaddi kerfuffle mars India milestone as Yao Ming ..

Kabaddi kerfuffle mars India milestone as Yao Ming slams 'slackers'

16 minutes ago
 HESCO recovers Rs 1,879.3 million from major citie ..

HESCO recovers Rs 1,879.3 million from major cities during crackdown: Spokesman

16 minutes ago
 Daylight exposure can improve blood sugar control ..

Daylight exposure can improve blood sugar control in diabetics: Study

32 minutes ago
 RDA seals eight illegal commercial properties in C ..

RDA seals eight illegal commercial properties in Civil Lines area

45 minutes ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan U19 against Sri Lanka U ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan U19 against Sri Lanka U19

36 minutes ago
Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi organized an event toda ..

Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi organized an event today to recognize the performance ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE calls for halting escalation between Israelis ..

UAE calls for halting escalation between Israelis and Palestinians

55 minutes ago
 Pakistani boy whose IQ is way more than Albert Ein ..

Pakistani boy whose IQ is way more than Albert Einstein and Steve Hawking

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 14 in western Afgha ..

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 14 in western Afghanistan

36 minutes ago
 NHRI participates as observer in third OICOA meeti ..

NHRI participates as observer in third OICOA meeting in Türkiye

2 hours ago
 APHC urges UN to address long pending Kashmir disp ..

APHC urges UN to address long pending Kashmir dispute

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports