UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Morris Smashes IPL Auction Record With $2.25m Fee

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:11 PM

South Africa's Morris smashes IPL auction record with $2.25m fee

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League when Royal Challengers Bangalore paid $2.25 million for him

Chennai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League when Royal Challengers Bangalore paid $2.25 million for him.

The fee smashed the record $2.2 million paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Related Topics

Delhi Indian Premier League Bangalore South Africa Yuvraj Singh 2015 Million

Recent Stories

40 injured in Iran's 5.6-magnitude earthquake

5 minutes ago

ITP removes traffic diversions from Faizabad inter ..

5 minutes ago

Japan appoints Hashimoto as 2020 Tokyo Games chief ..

5 minutes ago

Students can register for NSTC-18 till April 30

5 minutes ago

Bayern Munich defender Pavard contracts corona-vir ..

14 minutes ago

Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Abroad to B ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.