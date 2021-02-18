South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League when Royal Challengers Bangalore paid $2.25 million for him

Chennai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League when Royal Challengers Bangalore paid $2.25 million for him.

The fee smashed the record $2.2 million paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.