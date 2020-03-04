South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as Australia were bowled out for 271 in the second one-day international at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday

Bloemfontein, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as Australia were bowled out for 271 in the second one-day international at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

Ngidi had career-best figures of six for 58. He dismissed three of Australia's top four in a first spell of three for 26 and claimed three more wickets in the closing overs of the innings.

Captain Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short both hit 69 for Australia, but largely because of Ngidi, they were unable to capitalise on a fast start by Finch and David Warner.

Finch and Warner posted 50 off the first 37 balls of the innings before Ngidi had Warner caught at cover.

He followed up by dismissing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne off successive balls.

Labuschagne's wicket was Ngidi's 50th in one-day internationals in his 26th match -- the fastest South African to the landmark.

When Finch was caught behind off Anrich Nortje, Australia had lost their top four for 158 runs.

But Short, who gained a place on the tour when Glenn Maxwell was ruled out because of surgery, made a maiden one-day international half-century to enable Australia to make a competitive total on a pitch which had some uneven bounce.