South Africa's Rabada Out Of Fourth Test After Rules Breach

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

South Africa's Rabada out of fourth Test after rules breach

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth and final Test against England next week after his celebrations after snatching England captain Joe Root's wicket upset match officials

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth and final Test against England next week after his celebrations after snatching England captain Joe Root's wicket upset match officials.

Rabada was found guilty of a level one breach of the International cricket Council's code of conduct for his reaction after clean-bowling Root during the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday.

He was also fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

Because it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban.

