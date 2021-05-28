South American footballers Neres, Arboleda detained at party

International footballers David Neres and Robert Arboleda were detained Friday in a raid on a party in Brazil that violated Covid-19 restrictions, officials said

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :International footballers David Neres and Robert Arboleda were detained Friday in a raid on a party in Brazil that violated Covid-19 restrictions, officials said.

The party, held at a night club on the east side of Sao Paulo, had more than 100 people present, in violation of the state government's anti-coronavirus restrictions, authorities said.

Neres, 24, is a forward for Dutch giants Ajax and the Brazilian national team, while 29-year-old Arboleda plays in defense for Sao Paulo and the national team of his native Ecuador.

"Most of the partygoers were not wearing face masks or respecting social distancing rules," the Sao Paulo state government said in a statement.

Attendees were taken to a police station for questioning and then released, it said.

They could face fines for violating health restrictions.

A video released by state officials showed large crowds of people drinking and partying at the moment the authorities arrived, neon lights flashing and ample amounts of alcohol left on tables.

An owner of the club quickly handed out face masks when the raid began, news site G1 reported.

Sao Paulo FC said it "regretted" Arboleda's involvement and would punish him with a fine.

"The money will be used to buy baskets of staple goods to be donated to G10 Favelas," a charity operating in impoverished neighborhoods, it said in a statement.

The episode comes after Brazilian footballer Gabigol, the star striker for reigning league champions Flamengo, was detained in March during a similar raid on a clandestine casino in Sao Paulo.

He was fined 110,000 reais (about $20,000).

Sao Paulo is one of the hardest-hit cities in the pandemic, which has claimed more than 450,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States.

