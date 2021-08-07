South American World Cup qualifiers set for triple matchdays

South America's 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule will feature two triple matchdays in September and October to make up for COVID-19 disruptions, world football governing body FIFA said on Saturay

RIO DE JANEIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:South America's 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule will feature two triple matchdays in September and October to make up for COVID-19 disruptions, world football governing body FIFA said on Saturay.

The move follows the postponement of two double matchdays in March because of coronavirus travel restrictions in several countries.

"Taking into account the specific circumstances faced, the bureau of the [FIFA] council decided exceptionally and only for South America to facilitate the playing of an extra match in each of these windows by adding two additional release days," the entity said in a statement.

It means that, including travel time, players will now have up to 11 days with their national teams, a change that is unlikely to be welcomed by clubs.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) previously said the fixture tweak was needed to ensure the qualifiers were completed in time for the World Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 next year.