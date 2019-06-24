UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to inform that Pakistan beat Bhutan 3-0 in the first group tie of SOUTH ASIA REGIONAL QUALIFYING EVENT of ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-2019, being held from 24th to 28th June 2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh

Pakistani players outplayed their opponents by defeating them in straight sets. Ahtesham gave Pakistani an early advantage by overwhelming his opponent in the first match, and Haider doubled the lead by crushing his counterpart in the second match. The doubles pair of Haider & Hussnain continued the winning streak by beating their opponents in straight sets.

Pakistan has been placed alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan and India in the group.

Mr. Muhammad Azeem, Assistant Coach at the National Training Centre (NTC) is accompanying the team as Coach.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF and the PTF Management expressed their pleasure at the winning start and congratulated the team for promising start to the campaign. The President PTF advised the team to work hard and maintain their winning spree in the event.

Results are as follows:

Group Tie-1: Pakistan beat Bhutan 3-0

Ahtesham Humayun beat Jigme Pemk: 6-1, 6-0;

M. Haider Ali Rizwan beat Yoecer Dorji Wangchuk: 6-0, 6-1;

M. Haider Ali Rizwan/M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Jigme Pemk/Tuhi Winu Tsher: 6-2, 6-0;

