South Asia Regional Qualifying Event Of Itf Asia 12&Under Team Competition-2019

Tue 25th June 2019

Pakistan lost an exciting group tie against Bangladesh, 1-2 in the SOUTH ASIA REGIONAL QUALIFYING EVENT of ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-2019 on 25th June, 2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019) Pakistan lost an exciting group tie against Bangladesh, 1-2 in the SOUTH ASIA REGIONAL QUALIFYING EVENT of ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-2019 on 25th June, 2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ahtesham lost the first match against Shajeed in straight sets, but Haider played well to level the tie by beating Nadam in an exciting match. The doubles match was well contested and decided in the third set super tie break.

Both sides displayed good quality skills, and the home team prevailed in the end to bag the tie.

Pakistan will now play India in its last group tie.

Results are as follows:

Group Tie-2: Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-1

Shajeed Hussain beat Ahtesham Humayun: 6-1, 6-2;

  1. Haider Ali Rizwan beat Nadam Ullah: 7-5, 6-3;

Shajeed Hussain / Nadam Ullah beat M. Haider Ali Rizwan / Ahtesham Humayun: 5-7, 6-1, 10-3;

