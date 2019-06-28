UrduPoint.com
SOUTH ASIA REGIONAL QUALIFYING EVENT Of ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition-2019

Umer Jamshaid 4 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:16 PM

Pakistan won its play-off tie for 5th/ 6th position against Maldives 3-0 in the SOUTH ASIA REGIONAL QUALIFYING EVENT of ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-2019 on 28th June, 2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th June, 2019) Pakistan won its play-off tie for 5th/ 6th position against Maldives 3-0 in the SOUTH ASIA REGIONAL QUALIFYING EVENT of ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-2019 on 28th June, 2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh. Pakistan finished 5th in the event out of 7 teams participating in the event.

Haider gave Pakistan an advantage by overwhelming his counterpart in the first match. Ahtesham doubled the lead by beating his opponent in straight sets. Hussnain and Haider paired up to bag the tie.

Earlier, Pakistan lost 3-0 to India in its last group tie, as the Indians won without conceding a single game. The Indian players proved too good for Pakistani players in all matches of the tie.

Results are as follows:

Play-off Tie (5th/6th): Pakistan beat Maldives 3-0

  1. Haider Ali Rizwan beat Kaisaan Izzath: 6-0, 6-0;

Ahtesham Humayun beat Meekail Ahmed: 6-4, 6-2;

  1. Haider Ali Rizwan/ M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Kaisaan Izzath/ Shaheeb: 6-2,6-2;

Group Tie-3: India beat Pakistan 3-0

Manas Manoj beat M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan: 6-0, 6-0;

Rithin Pranav beat M. Haider Ali Rizwan: 6-0, 6-0;

Manas Manoj / Arnav Vijay beat M. Haider Ali Rizwan / Ahtesham Humayun: 6-0, 6-0;

