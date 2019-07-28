UrduPoint.com
South Asian Bodybuilding Championship To Be Held In Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 11 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 12:30 PM

South Asian Bodybuilding Championship to be held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The 13th edition of South Asian Bodybuilding Championship would be staged in Pakistan, early next year.

"We've won the bid to hold the event. It will be our effort to hold this high-profile event in March, 2020,"President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF), Sheikh Farooq Iqbal told APP.

A number of other countries also placed the bid for the championship but the General Council Meeting of Asian Bodybuilding and Physique sports Federation that held in Kathmandu, Nepal recently accepted PBF's bid and allowed it to hold the event.

"The championship normally takes place in June or July, but we've requested the Asian body that as weather in Pakistan remains very hot during this period, the event should be held either in March or November.

As there will be some other international events taking place in November we are planning to hold the championship in March," Sheikh added.

He said that the federation had requested the government to allow it to hold the event next year. He expressed the satisfaction at national bodybuilders' performance at the recently held 12th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Kathmandu wherein they finished on high, grabbing four medals, including one gold, one silver and two bronze. "It is a great achievement. Due to their outstanding display at the event, Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has issued us a letter of appreciation," Sheikh added.

