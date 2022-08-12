South Asian Sepaktakraw Federation elects office bearers

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The meeting of South Asian Sepaktakraw Federation was held in Bangkok, Thailand, in which Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal participated.

The meeting, presided over by President of Sepaktakraw federation of India, SR Prem Raj, deliberated on the election of the new executive committee and the South Asian Sepaktakraw Championship to be held in Bangladesh in December this year, said a news release issued here on Friday.

In the new executive committee, India's Dr. S.R. Prem Raj was elected as the president, while Pakistan's Dr. Arif Hafeez was elected as the vice president, Noushad Ahmed Khan as the secretary general and Shabbir Ahmed as the deputy secretary.

It was decided in the meeting that the South Asian Sepaktakraw Championship will be held in Bangladesh at the end of this year, while the Junior South Asian Sepaktakraw Championship will be held in Pakistan in early 2023.