South Korea Calls on Japan to Ban Use of Rising Sun Flag at Tokyo Olympics - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) South Korea's National Assembly on Monday passed a parliamentary resolution urging Japan to ban the Rising Sun flag at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which many Asian countries see as a symbol of Japanese militarism, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the resolution that was approved in a 196-3 vote urged South Korean President Moon Jae-in to raise awareness about this issue among the international community and to prevent Japan from allowing its sports fans to fly the controversial flag.

The Japanese Olympic Committee has reportedly refused to ban spectators from displaying the flag in any form despite it being associated with Japanese imperialism in South Korea and China.

Tokyo will host the next summer games from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

Japan adopted a new official flag in 1999 that features a red sun disk. The nation's navy, however, still uses the flag depicting the rising sun, the war flag of imperial Japan's navy and army since the 19th century and until its WWII defeat in 1945. In Korea, it is associated with the Japanese colonial rule.