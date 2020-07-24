South Korea Greenlights Limited Reopening of Baseball, Football Stadiums for Spectators

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The South Korean authorities allowed the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and football K League to let fans watch competitions at the stadiums on a limited basis.

"We intend to gradually resume fans' attendance at professional sports events that have been held without spectators all this time," Central Disaster Relief Headquarters' Disease Prevention team leader Yoon Tae-ho said at a briefing.

KBO will start reopening stadiums on July 26, and K League will follow on August 1.

The number of visitors will be limited to 10 percent of the total number of seats to ensure social distance.

KBO and K League resumed matches in closed mode in early May, about a month later than scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 28, the government announced that it would allow professional sports events to be attended. However, because of emerging clusters of coronavirus in the country, it took the authorities almost one month more to issue an official permit.