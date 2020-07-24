UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Greenlights Limited Reopening Of Baseball, Football Stadiums For Spectators

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

South Korea Greenlights Limited Reopening of Baseball, Football Stadiums for Spectators

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The South Korean authorities allowed the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and football K League to let fans watch competitions at the stadiums on a limited basis.

"We intend to gradually resume fans' attendance at professional sports events that have been held without spectators all this time," Central Disaster Relief Headquarters' Disease Prevention team leader Yoon Tae-ho said at a briefing.

KBO will start reopening stadiums on July 26, and K League will follow on August 1.

The number of visitors will be limited to 10 percent of the total number of seats to ensure social distance.

KBO and K League resumed matches in closed mode in early May, about a month later than scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 28, the government announced that it would allow professional sports events to be attended. However, because of emerging clusters of coronavirus in the country, it took the authorities almost one month more to issue an official permit.

Related Topics

Football Sports North Korea May June July August All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

14 minutes ago

IHC orders to restore PUBG

27 minutes ago

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..

36 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of t ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 24, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.