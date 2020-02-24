UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Postpones Football Season As Virus Cases Soar

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:13 PM

South Korea postpones football season as virus cases soar

South Korea's K-league postponed the start of the new football season on Monday as a leap in novel coronavirus cases wreaked havoc across its sporting calendar

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea's K-league postponed the start of the new football season on Monday as a leap in novel coronavirus cases wreaked havoc across its sporting Calendar.

The K-league, one of the strongest in Asia, was scheduled to start this weekend. Volleyball, basketball and handball have taken similar measures as cases spiked to 833 in South Korea, with seven deaths.

"The K-league has decided to temporarily postpone the start of the 2020 K-league season until the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak eases," the football body said after an emergency board meeting.

"This is a measure to protect the health and safety of the citizens and our players with the highest priority against the outbreak of the COVID-19 which has entered a serious phase," it added.

Matches featuring Daegu FC, based in the city that is the epicentre of the South Korean outbreak, and nearby Pohang Steelers, had already been delayed.

There was no immediate word from the Asian Football Confederation about whether the postponement would affect the AFC Champions League, the continental showpiece featuring four Korean teams.

The K-league statement said it had urged the South Korean teams taking part in the competition to "hold their home games without spectators".

After China indefinitely postponed the start of its domestic league, Chinese teams were mostly sidelined from the Asian competition until April.

The coronavirus has cut a swathe through sport in Asia, with high-profile postponements including the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament.

The Korean Volleyball Federation said it would hold matches behind closed doors from Tuesday until "an improvement in the situation". The Women's Korean Basketball League took a similar decision last week and offered fans full refunds.

And the Korea Handball Federation cut its season short, cancelling the playoffs and finals.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the city of Busan was "actively considering" postponing the World Team Table Tennis Championships, which are scheduled for March 22-29.

Nearly 2,600 people have died in China but the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths elsewhere has deepened fears about a potential pandemic.

Related Topics

Football Tennis World China Died Hong Kong Pohang Daegu Busan South Korea North Korea March April Women 2020 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump claims good relations with Pak, hopes reduct ..

16 minutes ago

PEN to improve facilities in its adopted model sch ..

8 minutes ago

'China, Pakistan are true friends and brothers sha ..

5 minutes ago

Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in Apr ..

5 minutes ago

Iraq shuts border crossing with Kuwait over corona ..

5 minutes ago

Paris Saint-German beat Bordeaux 4-3 in global fes ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.