UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Postpones Football Season Over Virus: K-league

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:12 PM

South Korea postpones football season over virus: K-league

South Korea's K-league on Monday postponed the start of the new football season scheduled for this weekend in the face of the growing novel coronavirus outbreak in the country

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea's K-league on Monday postponed the start of the new football season scheduled for this weekend in the face of the growing novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The K-league has decided to temporarily postpone the start of the 2020 K-league season until the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak eases," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Football 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tree plantation campaign launched in Aurakzai trib ..

29 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

US President Trump Arrives in India for Historic V ..

1 minute ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Malaysian PM Mahathir submits resignation letter

3 minutes ago

Bahrain Announces First Case of Coronavirus Infect ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.