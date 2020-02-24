South Korea postpones football season over virus: K-league

South Korea's K-league on Monday postponed the start of the new football season scheduled for this weekend in the face of the growing novel coronavirus outbreak in the country

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea's K-league on Monday postponed the start of the new football season scheduled for this weekend in the face of the growing novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The K-league has decided to temporarily postpone the start of the 2020 K-league season until the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak eases," it said in a statement.