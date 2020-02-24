South Korea Postpones Start of New Football Season Over Coronavirus Fears

South Korea has postponed the start of its K League football season for an indefinite period over the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, K League's website said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) South Korea has postponed the start of its K League football season for an indefinite period over the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, K League's website said on Monday.

The new football season was initially planned to start on February 29. The new date will be announced later, according to a statement published on K League's website.

Moreover, the South Korea Football Association decided to hold domestic matches of the South Korea Football Association without any audience.

According to the recent data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus has gone up 833 in South Korea, with seven deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered in the country.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.