UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Postpones Start Of New Football Season Over Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:19 PM

South Korea Postpones Start of New Football Season Over Coronavirus Fears

South Korea has postponed the start of its K League football season for an indefinite period over the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, K League's website said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) South Korea has postponed the start of its K League football season for an indefinite period over the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, K League's website said on Monday.

The new football season was initially planned to start on February 29. The new date will be announced later, according to a statement published on K League's website.

Moreover, the South Korea Football Association decided to hold domestic matches of the South Korea Football Association without any audience.

According to the recent data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus has gone up 833 in South Korea, with seven deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered in the country.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

Related Topics

Football World China South Korea February December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE issues travels bans to Iran, Thailand followin ..

6 minutes ago

Lijian Zhao becomes new spokesman of China’s For ..

9 minutes ago

PCB confirms no complaint received from Gladiators

10 minutes ago

China Geological Survey Ship Concludes Offshore Ma ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister calls cabinet meeting for Fe ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews Punjab Highway Patrol performance

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.