South Korea Secure 9th Successive Olympic Gold Medal In Women's Team Archery
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:31 PM
ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) -:South Korea sealed their ninth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women's team archery on Monday.
The country's An San, Jang Minhee, and Kang Chae-young claimed a 6-0 win against the Russian Olympic Committee in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.
South Korea are now unbeaten in the women's team archery since 1988.