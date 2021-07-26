South Korea sealed their ninth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women's team archery on Monday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) -:South Korea sealed their ninth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women's team archery on Monday.

The country's An San, Jang Minhee, and Kang Chae-young claimed a 6-0 win against the Russian Olympic Committee in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

South Korea are now unbeaten in the women's team archery since 1988.

Germany beat Belarus 5-1 to win the bronze medal.