South Korea v Portugal World Cup starting line-ups

Doha, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Portugal at education City Stadium in Doha on Friday (kick-off 1500 GMT): South Korea (4-2-3-1) Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung Coach: Paulo Bento (POR) Portugal (4-2-3-1) Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Ricardo Horta, Joao Mario, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt) Coach: Fernando Santos (POR) Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)