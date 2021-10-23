South Korean golfer Lim takes lead in BMW Ladies Championship

South Korean golfer Lim Hee-jeong fired a flawless seven-under par 65 on Saturday to seize the four-stroke lead in the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea

The tournament in the port city of Busan is the only Asian event in the US LPGA season this year, after stops in Shanghai, Japan and Taiwan fell off the schedule because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lim, who shared top spot with compatriot An Na-rin after 36 holes, opened up a four-shot lead through 54 holes Saturday, remaining bogey-free after three rounds.

Fellow South Korean players An and Ko Jin-young were tied for second.

"I struck the ball really well and didn't run into any major trouble," Lim, 21, was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"I felt pretty comfortable today. But there are a lot of talented players out here, and Jin-young is right there in second place. I won't let my guard down." American Danielle Kang, who was the runner-up at the inaugural BMW event in 2019, shot a 69 and was tied for fourth place alongside South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran.

Eighty-four golfers are in the field and all will play through the fourth round without a cutoff, with $2 million in total purse and $300,000 going to the champion.

After Busan, LPGA has two more tournaments, with the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida in November.