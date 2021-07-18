UrduPoint.com
South Korean IOC Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Tokyo

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

South Korean IOC member tests positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC said on Sunday.

Ryu Seung-min, who won a table tennis gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was diagnosed upon arrival in Japan for the Games which start on Friday.

"He is currently in the isolation facility, where he will stay until the Japanese authorities decide that he is able to leave his room," an IOC spokesperson said.

"The IOC is relieved to hear that all protocols have been properly followed which led to the detection of the case.

" All IOC members attending the Tokyo Olympics are either vaccinated against the coronavirus or immune, the spokesperson added.

The case was revealed after the first two athletes tested positive in the Olympic Village, a day after a member of their entourage was also infected, officials said on Sunday.

The three cases have raised fears of a cluster in the Village, which will house thousands of athletes and officials.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year due to the pandemic and are facing significant opposition in Japan due to their Covid risks.

More Stories From Sports

