UrduPoint.com

South Korean Parliament Says Speaker To Visit Opening Of Beijing Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

South Korean Parliament Says Speaker to Visit Opening of Beijing Winter Olympics

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug will visit China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the country's parliament said on Tuesday.

According to the legislature, the speaker will be in the Chinese capital from February 3- 6 at the invitation of the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Zhanshu.

"Park Byeong-seug and Li Zhanshu will discuss paths to intensify exchanges between the two countries' parliaments, which celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year," the parliament said in a statement.

The speaker's visit will be separate from the official South Korean delegation.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from February 4-20. South Korea is sending 63 athletes and 61 officials to the event.

In December, the Joe Biden administration announced that the United States would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete in the Olympics.

Related Topics

National Assembly Australia China Parliament Canada Visit Beijing United Kingdom South Korea United States North Korea February December Congress Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

6 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

6 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

7 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

7 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

7 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.