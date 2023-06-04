UrduPoint.com

South Korea's An Wins Thailand Open Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

South Korea's An wins Thailand Open final

Bangkok, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Badminton women's singles world number two An Se-young smashed home victory at the final of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Sunday, overcoming China's He Bingjiao.

The 21-year-old South Korean came out roaring and was in knock-out form throughout the 21-10, 21-19 victory in the Thai capital.

World number five He fought back in the second game -- leading briefly by four points -- which featured some brilliant net play from both players.

But she could not fend off a gloriously sure-footed performance from the South Korean.

His serve failed to clear the net on championship point, giving An her 15th title on the world tour.

The South Korean player is on a roll, having made the final of every tournament she has played this year and winning titles at the All-England Open, India and Indonesia.

In the men's final, Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn triumphed to take his kingdom's first gold medal of the day by dominating Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu, 21-12, 21-10 in just 38 minutes.

He became only the fourth Thai man to win the tournament and enthusiastically thanked the ecstatic crowd, who were noisily behind him all the way.

"I am very happy today," he told reporters.

He said the energy in the stadium helped him, adding: "I can focus on the game better." The world number five, who beat top-ranked Viktor Axelson at the Indian Open in January, played a dominant first game and was troubled only briefly by an unsettled and uneven Lee.

The second game was opened by a beautiful feint from Vitidsarn, 22, tumbling the shuttlecock over the net in a move that disorientated his opponent.

"I think I tried my best," said a disappointed Lee.

The Hong Konger, ranked 17th in the world and the city's first medallist in this tournament, fought back with some nail-biting rallies and powerful slams but could not rattle Vitidsarn's supreme confidence.

Related Topics

India World Thailand China Badminton Hong Kong Man Bangkok Indonesia North Korea January Women Sunday Gold All From Best

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group inks 25 years agreement with Crysta ..

AD Ports Group inks 25 years agreement with Crystal Offshore

12 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews progress of key project ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews progress of key projects being implemented under Hatt ..

12 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of F ..

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seiz ..

Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.