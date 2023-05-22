ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :South Korea's AHN Ho Young annexed the 2nd FTS (Friendship Through Sports) Diplomatic Golf title here at Pine Golf Club Islamabad.

The South Korean, who was in superb form emerged victorious with the Gross Score of 71.

In Men's Net Category, Young Sheng from China lifted the title with a score of 56.

In Ladies Category, China's Zhao Xo Lan pulled off win with a gross score of 89. In Net Category, Li Zaho secured the title with the score of 80.

In FTS Diplomatic team match, South Korea won the trophy with a gross score of 152, while the Philippines finished as runner-up with a score of 159 out of the total nine teams.

Around 50 Diplomats along with Dean of Diplomatic Corps & Dean of Corps of Service Attaches from 28 different countries participated in the event with an aim to promote friendship through sports.