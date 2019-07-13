UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Kim Seizes LPGA Lead With Bogey-free 64

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

South Korea's Kim seizes LPGA lead with bogey-free 64

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :South Korea's Kim Sei-young fired a bogey-free seven-under par 64 to seize a one-stroke lead over compatriot Lee6 Jeong-eun after Friday's second round of the LPGA Marathon Classic.

Kim ran off four birdies in a row starting at the third hole, added birdies at 12 and 15 and closed with a birdie at the par-5 18th to finish 36 holes on 11-under 131 at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio.

"Just doing my best," Kim said. "I try my best, and then if I play good, just keep it going.

"I made a couple long putts. Greens are very pure, so if I read it really good it works." World number 12 Kim seized a one-stroke lead over ninth-ranked Lee6, who fired a second consecutive 66, with Americans Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho and Stacy Lewis sharing third on 133.

Kim is chasing her ninth LPGA victory and second of the year, having won the Mediheal Championship in May. Kim has at least one win a year since she debuted as the 2015 LPGA Rookie of the Year.

"I'm very excited, but I try to calm down because I have two more rounds," Kim said. "I'll just let it come to me.

" Kim will try to capture her first major title in two weeks at the Evian Championship in France, where she shared second last year.

Lee6, who won her first major title at last month's US Women's Open, birdied three in a row starting at the par-3 sixth and opened and closed the back nine with birdies but a bogey at the par-4 12th kept her from sharing the lead.

"I did pretty good," Lee6 said through a translator. "My putting started improving. I didn't make any three-putts so I'm pretty satisfied with it." South Korean 19-year-old rookie Chun Youngin, who shared the 18-hole lead after an opening 64, shot 70 to stand on 134, sharing sixth with Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Clariss Guce of the Philippines.

Spain's Azahara Munoz and Germany's Caroline Masson were another stroke adrift after each fired a 70.

Thompson fired a bogey-free 67 to jump into contention.

"I feel good with where my game is at," she said. "Just firing at pins and focusing on one shot at a time.

"I played some great golf. Just going to try continue with that into the weekend and see where it takes me."

Related Topics

Firing World France Germany Marathon Thompson Lead Spain North Korea Philippines Turkish Lira May Women 2015 From Best

Recent Stories

Palestinian child shot in head during West Bank cl ..

8 hours ago

Members of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist cell nabbe ..

9 hours ago

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

9 hours ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

9 hours ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

9 hours ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.