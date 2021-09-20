UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Ko Wins Weather-hit Portland Classic

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

South Korea's Ko wins weather-hit Portland Classic

Los Angeles, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :World number two Ko Jin-Young capped a 69 with a curling birdie putt on the 18th hole to capture the Portland Classic, which was shortened to 54 holes for the second straight year due to poor weather.

Ko, who lost her No. 1 ranking to Nelly Korda earlier this year, finished with a 11-under 205 total to win by a dominating four strokes.

She finished off her second win of the season and ninth of her LPGA career with a 25-foot winning putt at the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Oregon.

Organizers canceled the third round after a massive amount of rain fell on the course on Friday.

"I really wanted to play yesterday, but we couldn't play. I tried to make a bogey-free round today, and I made it," said Ko, whose last competition was the Tokyo Olympics in early August.

"I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it.

" This marks back-to-back years where the event was hit by weather. The 2020 tournament was also shortened to 54 holes because of poor air quality due to wild fires, with Georgia Hall beating Ashleigh Buhai on the second playoff hole.

Ko had a one-shot lead when Saturday's third round was canceled, but the 26-year-old never wavered in the final round on Sunday.

She went from eight under to 11 under to cruise to victory over Australian Su Oh and fellow South Korean Lee Jeong-Eun.

Her bogey-free round included birdies at Nos. seven, 11 and 18. This was her first tournament on US soil since winning the Volunteers of America Classic in July.

Oh and Lee both earned their best finishes of their LPGA Tour careers with their tie for second at seven under. Oh had previously finished second three times, while Lee's previous top finish was a tie for third.

Related Topics

Weather World Poor Portland Tokyo Lead Georgia North Korea July August Sunday 2020 Olympics Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

7 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

10 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

11 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

12 hours ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.