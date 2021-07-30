- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:36 PM
South Korean archer San An defeated Elena Osipova, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, in the final of the women's individual tournament and claimed the gold medal at Tokyo Games on Friday
Italian archer Lucilla Boari won the bronze medal match against Mackenzie Brown from the United States.