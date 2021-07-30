UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's San An Wins Archery Olympics Gold, Russian Elena Osipova Claims Silver Medal

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:36 PM

South Korea's San An Wins Archery Olympics Gold, Russian Elena Osipova Claims Silver Medal

South Korean archer San An defeated Elena Osipova, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, in the final of the women's individual tournament and claimed the gold medal at Tokyo Games on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) South Korean archer San An defeated Elena Osipova, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, in the final of the women's individual tournament and claimed the gold medal at Tokyo Games on Friday.

Italian archer Lucilla Boari won the bronze medal match against Mackenzie Brown from the United States.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo San United States North Korea Women Gold Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Arrive in Uzbekistan to Take Part i ..

29 seconds ago

Rio de Janeiro to Celebrate COVID-19 Quarantine Li ..

30 seconds ago

Police constable martyred in Peshawar grenade atta ..

32 seconds ago

Journalists' Union Calls for Finalizing Probe Into ..

33 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 86 more lives, positivity ratio re ..

4 minutes ago

Third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gives big b ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.