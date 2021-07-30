South Korean archer San An defeated Elena Osipova, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, in the final of the women's individual tournament and claimed the gold medal at Tokyo Games on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) South Korean archer San An defeated Elena Osipova, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, in the final of the women's individual tournament and claimed the gold medal at Tokyo Games on Friday.

Italian archer Lucilla Boari won the bronze medal match against Mackenzie Brown from the United States.