UrduPoint.com

South Punjab School Hockey League Will Open On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

South Punjab school hockey league will open on Tuesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :School Hockey League (SHL), featuring girls and boys school hockey teams from eleven districts of south Punjab, would be formally opened on Tuesday, Oct 11, aimed at revival of country's national sport from school base.

A dozen of matches would be played on inaugural day at Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar as well where school students would demonstrate their stick work, stamina and relevant skills to overpower each other, officials said on Monday.

The initiative was a brainchild of secretary school education, south Punjab, Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, known for his novel initiatives for the grooming of the youth talent pool of the area.

Boys and girls hockey matches would be held separately. The week-long sport activity would conclude on Oct 17.

Teams have been given specific Names to keep the contest interesting. Bahawalpur Nawab, Bahawalpur Buraq, Bahawalnagar Barq Raftar, Vehari Khilari, Rahimyar Khan Yaraan, and Lodhran Jawan teams have been placed in Pool A while Multan Mushtaq, Khanewal Khatarnak, Muzaffargarh Nadar, Layyah Lajpal, and DG Khan-Rajan Rustam are part of pool B.

Multan Mushtaq girls hockey team would play against Khanewal Khatarnak girls at hockey stadium Multan 9:30 am Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hockey Multan Education Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.