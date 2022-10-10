South Punjab school hockey league will open on Tuesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :School Hockey League (SHL), featuring girls and boys school hockey teams from eleven districts of south Punjab, would be formally opened on Tuesday, Oct 11, aimed at revival of country's national sport from school base.

A dozen of matches would be played on inaugural day at Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar as well where school students would demonstrate their stick work, stamina and relevant skills to overpower each other, officials said on Monday.

The initiative was a brainchild of secretary school education, south Punjab, Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, known for his novel initiatives for the grooming of the youth talent pool of the area.

Boys and girls hockey matches would be held separately. The week-long sport activity would conclude on Oct 17.

Teams have been given specific Names to keep the contest interesting. Bahawalpur Nawab, Bahawalpur Buraq, Bahawalnagar Barq Raftar, Vehari Khilari, Rahimyar Khan Yaraan, and Lodhran Jawan teams have been placed in Pool A while Multan Mushtaq, Khanewal Khatarnak, Muzaffargarh Nadar, Layyah Lajpal, and DG Khan-Rajan Rustam are part of pool B.

Multan Mushtaq girls hockey team would play against Khanewal Khatarnak girls at hockey stadium Multan 9:30 am Tuesday.