UrduPoint.com

South Punjab School Olympics Torch Lit Up In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:14 PM

South Punjab School Olympics torch lit up in Bahawalpur

The South Punjab School Olympics 2021 under the auspices of School Education Department South Punjab will start from November 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan and will continue till November 12

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The South Punjab School Olympics 2021 under the auspices of School education Department South Punjab will start from November 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan and will continue till November 12.

In this regard, Olympian and Flying Horse Samiullah Khan inaugurated the school Olympics by lighting the torch at Government Sadiq Dan High School Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, CEO Education Bahawalpur Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, students, officers of various departments were present on the occasion.

Olympian and Flying Horse Samiullah Khan said that the organising of School Olympics competitions by the School Education Department South Punjab is a great initiative.

Young students should participate in sports activities as well as study. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that the school Olympics would help the youth to improve their skills. He said that the youth should inhabit the playgrounds and along with the curricular activities.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the role of School Education Department South Punjab for the promotion of sports. CEO Education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan said that under the chairmanship of of Punjab Education Minister and School Education Department South Punjab, School Olympics are being organized in all the three divisions of South Punjab in which hundreds of athletes from 11 districts of South Punjab will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

Related Topics

Sports Education Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur November Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All From Government

Recent Stories

Man held in cheque dishonor case

Man held in cheque dishonor case

28 seconds ago
 UK probes US takeover of British supermarket Morri ..

UK probes US takeover of British supermarket Morrisons

30 seconds ago
 Usman Buzdar inquires after injured police officia ..

Usman Buzdar inquires after injured police officials

31 seconds ago
 Punjab CM felicitates newly elected Balochistan CM ..

Punjab CM felicitates newly elected Balochistan CM

35 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates anti malaria fumigation campaign

DC inaugurates anti malaria fumigation campaign

4 minutes ago
 Berlin Makes Deal With Iraq to Suspend Flights to ..

Berlin Makes Deal With Iraq to Suspend Flights to Belarus - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.