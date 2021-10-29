South Punjab School Olympics torch lit up in Bahawalpur

The South Punjab School Olympics 2021 under the auspices of School Education Department South Punjab will start from November 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan and will continue till November 12

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The South Punjab School Olympics 2021 under the auspices of School education Department South Punjab will start from November 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan and will continue till November 12.

In this regard, Olympian and Flying Horse Samiullah Khan inaugurated the school Olympics by lighting the torch at Government Sadiq Dan High School Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, CEO Education Bahawalpur Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, students, officers of various departments were present on the occasion.

Olympian and Flying Horse Samiullah Khan said that the organising of School Olympics competitions by the School Education Department South Punjab is a great initiative.

Young students should participate in sports activities as well as study. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that the school Olympics would help the youth to improve their skills. He said that the youth should inhabit the playgrounds and along with the curricular activities.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the role of School Education Department South Punjab for the promotion of sports. CEO Education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan said that under the chairmanship of of Punjab Education Minister and School Education Department South Punjab, School Olympics are being organized in all the three divisions of South Punjab in which hundreds of athletes from 11 districts of South Punjab will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.