South Punjab squash championship concludes

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :South Punjab squash championship organized by Sports department concluded here on Friday.

In boys competitions, Ali Haider defeated Zain Ali with 11/6,11/9,11/7 points.

Ali Haider took first ranking while Zain Ali, Muhammad Raza and Arslan took first, second and third positions respectively.

In girls events, Kalsoom bibi won the title by beating Zarqa Ehsan.

The cash prizes were distributed among the players on concluding of the ceremony.

The players and officials hailed the district sports department over organising the South Punjab squash championship for the first time and hoped such events will be conducted for young players in future also.