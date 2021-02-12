UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Punjab Squash Championship Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

South Punjab squash championship concludes

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :South Punjab squash championship organized by Sports department concluded here on Friday.

In boys competitions, Ali Haider defeated Zain Ali with 11/6,11/9,11/7 points.

Ali Haider took first ranking while Zain Ali, Muhammad Raza and Arslan took first, second and third positions respectively.

In girls events, Kalsoom bibi won the title by beating Zarqa Ehsan.

The cash prizes were distributed among the players on concluding of the ceremony.

The players and officials hailed the district sports department over organising the South Punjab squash championship for the first time and hoped such events will be conducted for young players in future also.

Related Topics

Squash Sports Punjab Arslan Young Ali Haider

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

1 hour ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

2 hours ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

2 hours ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

3 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.