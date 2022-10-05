UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Under-16 Cricket Tournament Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

South Punjab Under-16 cricket tournament kicks off

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :South Punjab Under-16 Inter-School Hardball Cricket tournament has kicked off at Shabir stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Shirazi formally inaugurated the tournament. At least 10 teams of government schools will show their talent in the tournament organized by the district administration and the sports department.

CEO education Sohaib Imran, Sports Officer Ijaz Khan, Deputy Director Agriculture Iqbal Niazi and students of schools participated in the opening ceremony.

The DC said that 21 matches would be played in the tournament, which would continue till October 27. He said that organizing the tournament was a good initiative to bring out the young talent in the district.

Deputy Commissioner said that it was necessary to promote sports culture in the young generation, adding that cricket stadium Jehanian would be inaugurated on October 7.

