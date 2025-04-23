Open Menu

South Punjab’s First Padel Tennis Court To Be Built In 45 Days In Multan: Commissioner

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2025 | 06:00 PM

South Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to be built in 45 days in Multan: commissioner

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan Wednesday laid foundation of south Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to facilitate youngsters at Jinnah Park to play a game that is new for Pakistanis but popular across the world since decades and its something that is a mix between squash and tennis.

The Padel Tennis Court would be completed in 45 days in Multan to infuse team spirit among youngsters and keep them physically fit, commissioner said.

Padel Tennis Courts are gaining popularity in Pakistan with facilities emerging in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. Its a racket sport played on a smaller court, one third of the size of a lawn tennis court. Unlike open atmosphere of lawn tennis courts, Padel Tennis Courts are enclosed by walls, typically made of glass and/or mesh walls, on all four sides enclosing a 10x20 meters playing area and its net is also of comparatively lower height.

It is usually played in doubles, and the scoring system mirrors tennis, progressing through 15, 30, 40. The ball can bounce off any wall but can only hit the turf once before being returned. Points can be scored when the ball does bounce twice in the competitor’s field.

Commissioner Khan said, sports and entertainment are symbols of a healthy society and added that public private partnership has emerged as the best model to improve and upgrade infrastructure. DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan Kareem Bakhsh said, PHA has finalized the annual auction of the Sports Courts at Rs 1.8 million.

He said, the project included developing grounds, seating facilities, information center, shady places and toilet block. He said that the sports corner was opened for public after auction process completed in a transparent manner.

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

2 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

2 hours ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

2 hours ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

2 hours ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

6 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

9 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports