South Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to be built in 45 days in Multan: commissioner

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan Wednesday laid foundation of south Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to facilitate youngsters at Jinnah Park to play a game that is new for Pakistanis but popular across the world since decades and its something that is a mix between squash and tennis.

The Padel Tennis Court would be completed in 45 days in Multan to infuse team spirit among youngsters and keep them physically fit, commissioner said.

Padel Tennis Courts are gaining popularity in Pakistan with facilities emerging in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. Its a racket sport played on a smaller court, one third of the size of a lawn tennis court. Unlike open atmosphere of lawn tennis courts, Padel Tennis Courts are enclosed by walls, typically made of glass and/or mesh walls, on all four sides enclosing a 10x20 meters playing area and its net is also of comparatively lower height.

It is usually played in doubles, and the scoring system mirrors tennis, progressing through 15, 30, 40. The ball can bounce off any wall but can only hit the turf once before being returned. Points can be scored when the ball does bounce twice in the competitor’s field.

Commissioner Khan said, sports and entertainment are symbols of a healthy society and added that public private partnership has emerged as the best model to improve and upgrade infrastructure. DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan Kareem Bakhsh said, PHA has finalized the annual auction of the Sports Courts at Rs 1.8 million.

He said, the project included developing grounds, seating facilities, information center, shady places and toilet block. He said that the sports corner was opened for public after auction process completed in a transparent manner.