South Waziristan Creates History Of Winning Overall Tribal Games Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Creating history for the first time South Waziristan clinched the overall trophy of the Tribal Games which concluded here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday

Director Merged Areas, Pir Abdullah Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

Focal Persons Awan Hussain, District Sports Manager Ayub Khan, Rahad Gul Mulagori, Sajid Khan, Taj Wazir, officials and a large number of players were also present.

South Waziristan for the first time stunned Khyber District and claimed the trophies of the Football, Hockey and Kabaddi event and grabbed runner-up of the volleyball while Khyber got first position in basketball, athletics and remained second in hockey. Bajaur got first position in volleyball and got runners-up trophy in athletics and Mohmand took runners-up while sub-district Kohat got football runners-up trophy.

The Tribal District Major Games organized under the Directorate of Sports Integrated Districts have come to an end. South Waziristan clinched the trophy by defeating Kohat sub-division by 3-1 in the final of the football match played at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium.

Deputy Director Muftahullah Admin Officer and Focal Person Awan Hussain, DSO Khyber District Rahad Gul Malaguri, Sajid Afridi of Kohat District, District Sports Officer Taj Wazir and other personalities were present.

The match started on fast tempo and both South Waziristan team and Kohat sub-district team played attacking game with some fine inroads were also witnessed.

In Athletics, Khyber District won first, Bajaur second and Kurram third position, Khyber first in basketball, Bajaur second, South Waziristan first in hockey, Khyber District second In volleyball, Bajaur came first, North Waziristan second, South Waziristan first and Mohmand second in kabaddi, while in football, South Waziristan came first and Kohat sub-division came second.

In the last minute of the first half of the football final, South Waziristan's Yasir gave his team a one-goal lead by scoring a beautiful goal through a field goal. Along with winning the final, South Waziristan also won the General Trophy of Integrated Districts Sports Festival. Taimur was awarded Player of the Tournament while North Waziristan was awarded the Fair Play Trophy.

