South Waziristan wins Inter-Madrasa Games Football title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :After a nerve-wracking final match in the Inter-Madras Games Football event, South Waziristan clinched the coveted title in a nerve- wracking contest played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium here on Monday.

The final match was also witnessed by Additional Secretary sports Muhammad Shahab Khan wherein large number of spectators turned up and witnessed the thrilling battle.

The match was decided on penalty kicks. The first goal was scored by South Waziristan's Jamshed Wazir on the field attempt in the 25th minute after a gap of 10-minute Khurram tied the tally through Asmat Ullah on the field attempt.

When the two sides were tied 1-1, they raided each other's defence but failed to score any goal. Both the teams struggled hard till the match finished 1-1.

To decide the fate of the final, both South Waziristan and Khurram District team were awarded five each penalty kicks on which South Waziristan scored on all five attempts but for Khurram Irfan Ullah missed the target on the fifth attempt and thus South Waziristan won the match by 6-5.

Additional Secretary Muhammad Shoaib Khan on the occasion gave away the trophies and cash prizes. The winners team awarded Rs. 60,000 cash, medal and trophy while the runners-up team got Rs. 40,000 cash prize and medals and trophy.

Pir Syed Abdullah Shah, Director Sports Merged Area, Assistant Director Awan Hussain, District Sports Officer Raheed Gul Malaguri, District Sports Officer Fazal Akbar Khilji, District Sports Officer Noora Wazir, DSO Saeed Akhtar and other important personalities were present on the occasion.