UrduPoint.com

Southampton Appoint Ruben Selles As Manager Until End Of Season

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Premier League strugglers Southampton on Friday named Ruben Selles as their manager until the end of the season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Premier League strugglers Southampton on Friday named Ruben Selles as their manager until the end of the season.

The appointment of the 39-year-old Spaniard follows the sacking earlier this month of Nathan Jones, who was in charge for just three months.

Southampton are bottom of the English top flight, with five wins in their 23 league games so far this season.

The club issued a brief statement saying: "Southampton Football Club can today confirm that Ruben Selles has been appointed as men's first team manager until the end of the 2022/23 season." Former Luton boss Jones endured a torrid time after taking over at St Mary's in November following the dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Selles was a first-team coach at the club and took charge as interim manager as Southampton beat Chelsea last weekend, a result that left the club three points from safety.

He is now preparing the team to face second-bottom Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

Selles's appointment comes after Southampton failed to agree a deal with former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was sacked from his job earlier this month.

Last week's 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge gave Saints their first league win since a 2-1 triumph against Everton on January 14.

Selles, who has held various coaching roles including in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, had previously announced his desire to become the club's next permanent manager, saying he has been "feeling ready for the last four years".

"I have a lot of personal experience, coaching hours, so I think it's a natural thing," he said last week.

"I want to be the manager. I think I'm as capable of doing that as any other, but it's not my decision. I have the team now and we are really working hard to do our best."jw/pb

Related Topics

Football Road Job Mary Southampton Luton Leeds Stamford Azerbaijan Greece Denmark January November From Best Top Chelsea Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

13 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

19 minutes ago
 Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to J ..

Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to Jan, Underscoring Tough Inflati ..

10 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Quest ..

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

5 minutes ago
 Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign del ..

Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign delegations meet secretary on 2nd ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.