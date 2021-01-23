UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southampton Dump Holders Arsenal Out Of FA Cup

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:45 PM

Southampton dump holders Arsenal out of FA Cup

Southampton dumped holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Saturday, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Gabriel own goal to set up a fifth-round meeting with Wolves

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Southampton dumped holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Saturday, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Gabriel own goal to set up a fifth-round meeting with Wolves.

The much-changed Gunners, who have won the competition a record 14 times, fell behind midway through the first half against their energetic opponents.

The Gunners improved in the second period and created some chances but could not find a way back into the game.

Mikel Arteta, who won the FA Cup in August in his first season as Arsenal boss, said he was "really sad" to exit the competition.

"We had issues in the first half and unforced errors as a result of the high-press they do," he told BT Sport. "In the second half we had two or three big chances but not enough."

Related Topics

Southampton August Arsenal Sad

Recent Stories

International Social Learning App - Noon Academy l ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands Gather for Opposition Protest Close to K ..

23 seconds ago

Massive tree plantation drive to begin in G-B from ..

24 seconds ago

Task force formed to ensure fire safety measures i ..

26 seconds ago

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from S ..

28 seconds ago

Oslo tightens virus curbs after finding UK strain

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.