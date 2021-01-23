Southampton dump holders Arsenal out of FA Cup

Southampton dumped holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Saturday, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Gabriel own goal to set up a fifth-round meeting with Wolves

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Southampton dumped holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Saturday, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Gabriel own goal to set up a fifth-round meeting with Wolves.

The much-changed Gunners, who have won the competition a record 14 times, fell behind midway through the first half against their energetic opponents.

The Gunners improved in the second period and created some chances but could not find a way back into the game.

Mikel Arteta, who won the FA Cup in August in his first season as Arsenal boss, said he was "really sad" to exit the competition.

"We had issues in the first half and unforced errors as a result of the high-press they do," he told BT Sport. "In the second half we had two or three big chances but not enough."