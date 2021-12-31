UrduPoint.com

Southampton-Newcastle Match Postponed Due To Covid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2021 | 07:16 PM

Southampton-Newcastle match postponed due to Covid

Southampton's home match against Newcastle on Sunday is the latest Premier League fixture to be called off after a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors' camp

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Southampton's home match against Newcastle on Sunday is the latest Premier League fixture to be called off after a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors' camp.

"Sunday's Premier League clash between Southampton and Newcastle United at St. Mary's Stadium has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies' first-team squad," said a Newcastle statement.

The Premier League said it had accepted the request to postpone the match because Newcastle did not have the required number of players available (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).

It is the second successive Newcastle fixture to be postponed following the cancellation of Thursday's scheduled game at Everton.

The Premier League assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted guidance, implemented in light of the new Omicron variant of Covid.

Newcastle are second from bottom of the Premier League with just a single win this season.

The game at St Mary's is the second in Premier League matchweek 21 to be postponed, following the announcement on Thursday that the New Year's Day clash between Leicester and Norwich was off.

Top-flight clubs have stepped up their Covid-19 protocols, including daily testing for players and club staff.

Despite that, a record 103 cases were confirmed for the period from December 20 to 26.

Related Topics

Newcastle Mary Southampton Leicester Norwich December Sunday From Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Migrants Influx Declining as 600 Migrants Left on ..

Migrants Influx Declining as 600 Migrants Left on Belarusian Border - Interior M ..

4 minutes ago
 BFA along PANAH for protecting people from harmful ..

BFA along PANAH for protecting people from harmful effects of sugary drinks

4 minutes ago
 Haleem criticizes Sindh govt's move for creating p ..

Haleem criticizes Sindh govt's move for creating provincial police cadre

4 minutes ago
 Opposition's behaviour in NA reprehensible: Chief ..

Opposition's behaviour in NA reprehensible: Chief Minister

4 minutes ago
 MPA Samiullah inaugurates newly constructed road a ..

MPA Samiullah inaugurates newly constructed road at Dera Izzat

7 minutes ago
 27 trucks carrying 300 tons of medicine, food hand ..

27 trucks carrying 300 tons of medicine, food handed over to Afghan authorities

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.