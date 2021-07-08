UrduPoint.com
Southeast Asian Games In Vietnam Postponed Over Virus Fears: Games Official

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam postponed over virus fears: Games official

Bangkok, July 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Southeast Asian Games, due to take place in Vietnam this year, have been postponed because of the pandemic and will most likely be held in 2022, a member of the organising council said.

"Definitely, the 31st SEA games will not (be hosted) this year as scheduled in November," said Varin Tansuphasiri, Games Council member and deputy secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee. "Vietnam wants to postpone the Games until next year, 2022."

More Stories From Sports

