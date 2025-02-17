Southee backs New Zealand lift ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Former Blackcaps fast bowler, captain Tim Southee, has said that the youth and experience will help New Zealand do well at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 and lift the maiden ICC title.

Speaking during panel discussion at the curtain raiser of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Lahore Fort here on Sunday night, he said having just won the Tri-Nation Series in Pakistan as a warm-up, Southee has been impressed with what he has seen.

He said: “The way the team have played, different guys have stepped up. It’s a good mix between some experienced guys and some exciting young guys with a lot of potential. The experience of this Tri-Nation Series is only going to stand them in good stead for the tournament. “So, taking some momentum into the tournament and being accustomed to those conditions, it’s only going to be a good thing.

On Williamson, he said: “Kane is in good form; it’s nice to see him with a couple of scores; he’s obviously class. He’s not played a lot of one-day cricket for the last few years but to see him come back and have two significant contributions is what we’re used to seeing. But it’s also pleasing for me now as a fan of the Black Caps.

“When he is in the middle, it comes with experience and the way he plays, he just looks in control the whole time. That is what sets those four or five batters apart from the rest. They are able to sum up conditions, sum up moments in games and more times than not, they come out on the right side of things. He brings a calmness to the group.

“Mitch has done a great job as captain. It’s still reasonably new to him but I experienced a bit of his captaincy towards the end of my career. He’s very calm, you see that in the way he plays his cricket.

“He thinks about the game well and I think he looks to lead with his performances across all three areas. He’s one of best fielders, an unbelievably skillful bowler and a more than useful batter so I’m sure he’ll be looking to lead in all those three areas.

While Santner and Williamson provide the experience, there will be plenty of responsibility on fast bowler Will O’Rourke and all-rounder Nathan Smith, to lead the way in the post-Southee and Boult era.

O’Rourke impressed with four wickets in the Tri-Nation final against Pakistan, having also caught the eye in Test cricket, with Southee backing him to kick on.

He added: “It’s something different not having Trent and myself at an ICC event but at the same time, it’s exciting. These events are great to be a part of and it’s in front of these guys now, I’m very excited to see how they go.

“Will O’Rourke, in the Test game we’ve seen what he can do. He’s still so young but he’s got the all the attributes that are going to set him up to have a lot of success in international cricket. I’m looking forward to watching him in his first ICC event.

“Will is a man of few words but certainly listens and wants to get better. Nathan Smith has a real confidence about him, and believes in himself which I think you need at this level.

“Will is still learning, and the Tri-Nation Series - being exposed to those conditions - will be great for him. We know he’s got the pace and bounce, he’s got great skills. He just keeps growing, we’ve seen that in the Test game and he’s continued to get better.

“His game is far from finished but I’m sure he’ll be a massive asset to New Zealand cricket across all three formats for a long time to come.”

So can New Zealand go all the way and follow in the footsteps of the 2000 vintage? Southee certainly hopes so.

He concluded: “If you look at the track record of New Zealand in ICC events, they are always there or thereabouts. In a tournament like the Champions Trophy, if you get on a bit of a roll, anything can happen. I’d love to see the Blackcaps there and hopefully lifting the trophy at the end.”