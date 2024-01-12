Southee Hits Milestone As New Zealand Beat Pakistan In First T20
Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Tim Southee became the first player to 150 wickets in Twenty20 internationals as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs Friday in their series opener in Auckland.
Veteran seam bowler Southee claimed four wickets to pass the milestone and help dismiss the tourists for 180 in the 18th over in response to New Zealand's imposing 226-8, handing them first blood in the five-match series.
Southee's figures of 4-25 were the best of a run-dominated encounter at Eden Park and took him to 151 wickets in T20 internationals, 11 more than Bangladesh spinner Shakib Al Hasan.
He finished the job as Pakistan's run chase capitulated after Babar Azam was the seventh wicket to fall in the 17th over, with the former captain having accelerated to 57 off 35 balls to keep his side in contention.
There were starts for openers Saim Ayub (27) and Mohammad Rizwan (25) but Azam struggled to find support from his teammates before being caught at cover by Kane Williamson off Ben Sears' bowling.
New Zealand's boundary-laden innings was the highest Pakistan had conceded in a T20, surpassing the 221-3 England scored in Karachi in 2022.
Daryl Mitchell blasted 61 off 27 balls and captain Williamson's 57 took 42 balls as New Zealand built on an explosive start from opener Finn Allen (34), who struck 24 runs off the third over, bowled by Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Pakistan's new-look attack struggled to protect the ground's notoriously short boundaries, conceding 21 fours and 11 sixes.
Seamer Abbas Afridi impressed in his first international appearance in any format with 3-34 off four overs, although fellow-debutant Usama Mir had his leg spin attacked by Mitchell in particular and finished with 0-51.
Shaheen, who took 3-46, led Pakistan for the first time after Babar forfeited the captaincy in the wake of their failure to make last year's 50-over cricket World Cup semi-finals.
New Zealand spin-bowling allrounder Mitchell Santner wasn't selected after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day.
Recent Stories
SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar
Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to studen ..
RDA issues notices to three illegal housing schemes
Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections
CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali
Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc
PSX gains 20 points
KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM
Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders
Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes on Huthis
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores
More Stories From Sports
-
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores8 minutes ago
-
Draper sets up Adelaide final with Lehecka, Ostapenko to face Kasatkina47 seconds ago
-
National Women’s T20 Tournament to commence from Jan 153 minutes ago
-
A star in making - Islamabad’s Shamyl Hussain cricket journey continues3 minutes ago
-
Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T201 hour ago
-
National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 15 January2 hours ago
-
Female Umpires induction course to begin from Saturday1 hour ago
-
PG, University of Peshawar wins overall Inter-College Boys Games trophy3 hours ago
-
Milik treble fires Juve past Frosinone and into Italian Cup semis4 hours ago
-
15-day KP Athletic camps begins in Kohat Sports Complex5 hours ago
-
Mbappe future in spotlight as Ligue 1 returns from winter break7 hours ago
-
Shelton exits Auckland Classic as outsiders reach final7 hours ago