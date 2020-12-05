UrduPoint.com
Southee Swing Masterclass Forces West Indies To Follow On

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Southee swing masterclass forces West Indies to follow on

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The West Indies folded for 138 in their first innings and were forced to follow on against New Zealand after a Tim Southee masterclass in swing bowling in Hamilton on Saturday.

Southee took four for 35 at Seddon Park as the West Indies could add only 89 runs to their overnight 49 without loss.

Injured wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich did not bat, and the nine wickets fell within 38 overs in the face of a prodigious swing attack that left the tourists 381 runs short of New Zealand's first innings 519 for seven.

Heavy rain began to fall just after the final wicket which would delay the start of the West Indies second innings.

After New Zealand bowled without success for 26 overs the previous day, the wickets began to tumble immediately in overcast conditions on Saturday as Southee claimed John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks in his first two overs.

"We were just more accurate. We weren't quite consistent last night," Southee explained.

"We've been able to pick up wickets from both ends. It does swing here a little bit, we were able to get swing in the air early." The West Indies struggled to 114 for five at lunch before Southee struck again in his second over after the resumption with the wickets of Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph.

The rest of New Zealand's highly vaunted pace pack joined, with Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner all picking up wickets.

Campbell, who took a boundary off Southee's first ball of the day, top-scored for the West Indies with 26 while Jason Holder was not out 25.

