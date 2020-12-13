UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southee Takes Five As West Indies Are Forced To Follow On

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Southee takes five as West Indies are forced to follow on

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Tim Southee finished with a five wicket haul to wrap up the West Indies first innings early on day three of the second Test in Wellington on Sunday as New Zealand enforced the follow on.

The West Indies, who lost the first Test by an innings and 134 runs, resumed the day at 124 for eight and were all out for 131.

It left them 329 behind New Zealand's first innings 460.

Southee, who took the final two wickets, finished with five for 32 to go with the five for 34 by Kyle Jamieson, who was not required to bowl on the third morning.

It is only the third time two bowlers have taken five wickets each in an innings for New Zealand.

Related Topics

Wellington Sunday All New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

9 hours ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

9 hours ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

9 hours ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.