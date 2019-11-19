UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern Punjab 149 For Two In Reply Of Northern’s 463 For Seven

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

Southern Punjab 149 for two in reply of Northern’s 463 for seven

Batsmen continued to dominate on the second day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Northern and Southern Punjab at Rawalpindi’s KRL Stadium

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2019) Batsmen continued to dominate on the second day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Northern and Southern Punjab at Rawalpindi’s KRL Stadium.

Hammad Azam’s sixth first-class century propelled Northern to 463 for seven, scored at an impressive run-rate of 4.22, and, in their reply, the tourists made 149 runs for the loss of two wickets at the back of half-centuries from Umar Siddiq and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Hammad scored an unbeaten 100 after resuming his innings on 48. The all-rounder crafted a 109-run stand for the sixth-wicket with his overnight partner Jamal Anwar, who made 44 from 106 balls.

The 28-year-old cracked six fours and two sixes in his 154-ball stay at the crease and also knitted a 66-run partnership with his side’s captain, Nauman Ali (37).

The Northern declared their innings with the fall of Nauman’s wicket.

With the scores of 90 and 73 on day one, Umar Amin and Ali Sarfraz had provided impetus to Northern to target an imposing first innings score.

Northern bagged five batting points – the maximum – while Southern Punjab managed two points for taking seven wickets.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan returned his second five-wicket haul of the tournament taking five wickets for 158 runs in 38.4 overs.

Southern Punjab, in reply, lost Sami Aslam (nine), top run-getter of the season, early but Umar and Zeeshan stitched a timely 116-run stand until the latter perished for a 101-ball 57 – which was studded with nine boundaries.

Opener Umar, who has to date scored 58 from 121 balls and has hit six fours, and Irfan (15) were at the crease when curtains were drawn on the second day’s play.

For Northern, Waqas Ahmed and Shadab Khan took a wicket each.

Scores in Brief:

Northern 463-7d, 109.4 overs (Hammad Azam 100 not out, Umar Amin 90, Ali Sarfaraz 73; Mohammad Irfan 5-158)

Southern Punjab 149-2, 42 overs (Umar Siddiq 58 not out, Zeeshan Ashraf 57)

Related Topics

Century Punjab Mohammad Irfan Umar Amin Hammad Azam Sami Aslam Umar Siddiq Shadab Khan From Top

Recent Stories

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

6 minutes ago

Step afoot to achieve target of sustainable develo ..

24 seconds ago

China issues guideline to further develop intellig ..

26 seconds ago

Wolf takes charge of Belgian champions Genk

28 seconds ago

Bangladesh ban Shahadat for assaulting teammate

2 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur distributed cheques ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.