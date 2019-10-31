Southern Punjab and Northern play out high scoring draw in Sialkot

Northern maintained the upper hand on the fourth and final day as their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament round-five first-class match against Southern Punjab ended in a draw at the Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Thursday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) Northern maintained the upper hand on the fourth and final day as their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament round-five first-class match against Southern Punjab ended in a draw at the Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Thursday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 403 for 8, Southern Punjab managed to take the total to 453 all out, courtesy wicketkeeper batsman Adnan Akmal’s 100-ball 64 that included 10 fours. Northern (first innings 550 for six declared) managed a 97-run first innings lead.

Southern Punjab who were 440 for eight after the completion of 110 overs gained full five batting points, Northern took two by taking eight wickets in the stipulated period.

Noman Ali with five wickets was the best bowler for Northern, Waqas Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two wickets apiece.

Northern got off to a solid start in their second innings, first inning double centurion Zeeshan Malik made 59 runs while his fellow opener Haider Ali scored 79 runs.

The two added 131 runs for the first wicket. Northern though lost three wickets in quick succession shortly before the tea interval; they were placed at 146 for three at tea.

Besides the two openers, first inning centurion Umar Amin (4) was also dismissed before the tea interval. Left-arm-spinner Mohammad Irfan took all three wickets.

In the final session of play, Northern declared their second innings at 212 for four after 57 overs of batting; stumps were drawn and the match was declared a draw with Northern’s declaration.

Scores in brief:

Northern 550 for 6 declared, 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83; Rahat Ali 3-97, Muhammad Abbas 2-86) and 212 for 4 declared, 57 overs (Haider Ali 79, Zeeshan Malik 59; Mohammad Irfan Jr. 3-70)

Southern Punjab 453 all out, 113.5 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 111, Sami Aslam 100, Shan Masood 58; Noman Ali 5-148, Waqas Ahmed 3-59)

Result: Match drawn